How much are Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight title bout

The heavyweight title is on the line Saturday night, and it will be a highly profitable evening for both fighters. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will face off for the IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles, and pre-fight estimates from SportsZion and TalkSport have both fighters earning upwards of $75 million apiece.

The fight will feature a 50/50 purse split, although multiple reports indicate Joshua will end up claiming more money for the fight due to various additional sponsorships. The purse split comes courtesy of Usyk upsetting Joshua with a unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk was a mandatory challenger and ws able to get rematch language in the contract that required he get an even split if he secured the upset of Joshua.

Usyk won a clear decision over Joshua in the first fight. In that fight, Joshua received a reported guarantee of $13.7 million while Usyk earned a guaranteed $4.1 million. The PPV split favored Joshua in the first fight.

This rematch comes after Tyson Fury may or may not have formally retired from boxing. He has been removed from rankings and Ring Magazine put their belt on the line for this fight. Nobody would be surprised if Fury returned to boxing, but for the time being, the winner of this fight will have a claim to the king of the mountain in the heavyweight division.

It’s unclear what happens next if Joshua wins a close victory in the rematch. We could see this turn into a trilogy, but the contract language is unclear around a second rematch if Joshua avenges his 2021 loss.