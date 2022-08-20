Usyk-Joshua 2 odds: Who was favored in first fight? Who is favored in rematch?

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua face off Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia with heavyweight boxing supremacy on the line. The IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles are all on the line when the fighters enter the ring at approximately 5 p.m. ET on DAZN.

This fight is a rematch of last September’s stunner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua entered that as a -265 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Usyk was a +210 underdog.

Joshua was 24-1 and coming off a ninth round KO of Kubrat Pulev in December 2020. Prior to that he had defeated Andy Ruiz via unanimous decision in December 2019 to avenge a stunning seventh-round TKO loss that prior June. Usyk was 19-0 but had spent most of his career in the cruiserweight division. He moved up to defeat Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora before getting the mandatory against Joshua.

The rematch will now see Joshua enter as the underdog. On fight day, Joshua is installed at +155 while Usyk is a -205 favorite. The favored fight outcome is a Usyk stoppage at +160, followed by a Usyk decision at +200. A Joshua stoppage is +250 while a Joshua decison is +700.