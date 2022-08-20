Status of players on the bubble for PGA TOUR Championship at BMW Championship

The final round of the 2022 BMW Championship will tee off on Sunday, and it’s gut check time for several players in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The playoff field will be narrowed down from 70 to 30, with the top 30 players in the standings advancing to next week’s TOUR Championship in Atlanta. And there are several golfers whose dreams of competing for the $18 million TOUR Championship prize will come down to how they perform on Sunday.

Following the third round of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, DE, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston, Denny McCarty, and Sahith Theegala are the players on the fence who are projected to make the cut for Atlanta next week. Conners is currently -8 after 54 holes, and could amass enough points to safely make the cut should he continue to float around the top five at the BMW. The same goes for McCarty, who exited Saturday at -7. Poston and Theegala find themselves on the chopping block at -4, but a solid showing on Saturday could preserve their spots in Atlanta.

On the outside looking in heading into Sunday are J.J. Spaun, Joohyung Kim, Shane Lowry, and Davis Riley. Kim was ranked No. 25 in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the week, but a brutal +3 showing heading into Sunday could leave him out in the cold. Meanwhile, Lowry was No. 37 heading into the week but a -5 showing has put him in the mix to make the cut. A stellar showing on Sunday could push him over the top.