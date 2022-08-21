 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Complete TV schedule for Week 0 of 2022 college football season

Here’s everything you need to watch Week 0 of college football, including TV coverage, kickoff times, and more.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

College football has finally returned, and while it’s not the most exciting schedule outside of our first Scott Frost Day of 2022, it means the sport that drives more passion and intensity than any other in the United States has returned for another season.

The marquee game is in Dublin, Ireland, where a Big Ten battle between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats will be sold out at Aviva Stadium. No team in America had better metrics and a worse record than the Huskers in 2021, and it’s certainly a make-or-break year for Frost and the plan for his alma mater. Northwestern scraped to a 3-9 record last season, and haven’t improved on the talent side much, so they enter as 12-point underdogs with reason.

The reason Week 0 exists is for the Hawai’i Warriors, and they’ll host a re-tooled Vanderbilt Commodores on the Big Island as the nightcap. Both teams will have rookie coaches that are alumni of their programs, as Timmy Chang takes over the Rainbows program he guided to several glory years while at quarterback. Clark Lea has placed big expectations on the Commodores in the SEC, but the 40-year-old will have all the time he needs to put the program in his image.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 0 of the 2022 college football season.

College Football Week 0 TV Schedule

Road Home Time (ET) TV Streaming Notes
Road Home Time (ET) TV Streaming Notes
Austin Peay Western Kentucky 12:00 PM CBSSN CBS Video
Nebraska Northwestern 12:30 PM FOX FOX Video Dublin, Ireland
Idaho State UNLV 3:30 PM CBSSN CBS Video
UConn Utah State 4:00 PM FS1 FOX Video
Wyoming Illinois 4:00 PM BTN FOX Video
Duquesne Florida State 5:00 PM ACC Network ACCN Video
Charlotte Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM CBSSN CBS Video
Florida A&M North Carolina 8:15 PM ACC Network ACCN Video
Vanderbilt Hawaii 10:30 PM CBSSN CBS Video

More From DraftKings Nation