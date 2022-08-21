Complete TV schedule for Week 0 of 2022 college football season

College football has finally returned, and while it’s not the most exciting schedule outside of our first Scott Frost Day of 2022, it means the sport that drives more passion and intensity than any other in the United States has returned for another season.

The marquee game is in Dublin, Ireland, where a Big Ten battle between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats will be sold out at Aviva Stadium. No team in America had better metrics and a worse record than the Huskers in 2021, and it’s certainly a make-or-break year for Frost and the plan for his alma mater. Northwestern scraped to a 3-9 record last season, and haven’t improved on the talent side much, so they enter as 12-point underdogs with reason.

The reason Week 0 exists is for the Hawai’i Warriors, and they’ll host a re-tooled Vanderbilt Commodores on the Big Island as the nightcap. Both teams will have rookie coaches that are alumni of their programs, as Timmy Chang takes over the Rainbows program he guided to several glory years while at quarterback. Clark Lea has placed big expectations on the Commodores in the SEC, but the 40-year-old will have all the time he needs to put the program in his image.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 0 of the 2022 college football season.