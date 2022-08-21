How did Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett perform in Week 2 of preseason?

The highest profile battle in the preseason continued on Saturday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mitch Trubisky got the start and played three series. Then, the rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh got his shot. Kenny Pickett entered the game and continued to show his improvement through the preseason. He played the rest of the first half before turning it over to Mason Rudolph in the second half.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for rookie QB Kenny Pickett in the Steelers' Week 2 preseason game against the Jaguars and how he performed during his reps.

Kenny Pickett’s Week 2 stat line

6-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown.

How did Pickett perform in Week 2?

Calling a spade a spade, Pickett has looked better. Reports from the beginning of training camp almost suggested that Pickett was already looking like a bust after the Steelers drafted him with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the first week of the preseason, Pickett led a game-winning drive to earn a huge win at this stage of his career. On Saturday, he looked efficient and connected on six of his seven attempts. His touchdown was an 11-yard pass to running back Benny Snell Jr.

Pickett is progressing but hasn’t done enough to make him the starter. While Steelers fans want to see the dividends of the 20th overall pick in the draft and the local product Pickett, it would be extremely risky starting him Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. While it won’t be determined for a few more days, I expect Trubisky to get the week off so Pickett can get the feel for starting a game. If he impresses enough, he could go into the season backing up Trubisky and nipping at his heels.