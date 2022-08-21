How did Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks perform in Week 2 of preseason

It has been a tough start for the Tennessee Titan’s first round draft pick Treylon Burks. Conditioning problems apparently got him off to a bad start and he has yet to catch up. He did very little in this game, but it’s not time to write off the rookie just yet.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Treylon Burks’ Week 2 stat line

The rookie wide receiver had three targets and caught one pass for four yards.

How did Burks perform in Week 2?

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Racey McMath were the two starting wide receivers on Saturday against the Buccaneers and then Burks replaced McMath, per PFF’s Nathan Jahnke. There were times in this game that Burks did get open, but didn’t get the ball thrown his way. Rookie Malik Willis is a playmaker to be sure, but he’s not efficient or consistent with his reads at this point.

Burks also played deep into the game, showing us that his coaches want to get him work more than they want to save him from getting injured. This isn’t great news for his usage to start the regular season, but his draft capital and the lack of strong receivers ahead of him mean he is going to get his chances.