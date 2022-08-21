How did Steelers rookie WR George Pickens perform in Week 2 of preseason?

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been the talk of training camp. His highlight reel catches and consistency have been lauded by players, coaches and beat writers. He had a better statistical game in Week 1 of preseason, but his snaps in Week 2 aren’t going to slow the hype train down.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Steelers rookie Pickens in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Week 2 stat line

Pickens caught his only two targets for a total of six yards.

How did Pickens perform in Week 2?

The good news and probably the only news worth much, is that Pickens was a full-fledged starter on the outside along with Diontae Johnson, while Chase Claypool worked out of the slot. He took a hard hit after a reception and held onto the ball as well.

Steelers first half snaps. George Pickens pic.twitter.com/xGLzU4pIgR — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 21, 2022

The Steelers aren’t going to put up big numbers for fantasy through the air, but as long as Pickens is the WR2, he’s very much worth grabbing at his current ADP.