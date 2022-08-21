How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The Titans rookie quarterback who ended up falling in the draft much further than anyone anticipated, got over a half of football under his belt against the Buccaneers on Saturday night. He wasn’t perfect, but there is little doubt that he has great play making ability.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Titans rookie Malik Willis in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Malik Willis: Week 2 stat line

Willis completed 7-of-17 pass attempts for 80 yards, 1 TD, 75.6 QB rating. He was sacked three times and ran 5 times for 42 yards.

How did Willis perform in Week 2?

Willis needs to learn to avoid sacks by throwing the ball away. He showed he can escape pressure, but at some point he needs to have a better feel for when he must get rid of it. But, there is little doubt that his legs are a huge part of his explosiveness and he showed that throughout the night. His ability to stay upright under pressure and make something happen in the passing game was huge on more than one play.

We aren’t going to see Willis this season as long as Ryan Tannehill is healthy. Head coach Mike Vrabel is looking for veteran consistency and Tannehill is the guy, but Willis has shown enough to believe in him as the next Titans starter with a lot of fantasy football upside.