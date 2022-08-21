Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Paris Saint-Germain and Lille OSC will meet for a Matchday 3 clash on Sunday, August 21. PSG are off to a flying start with two wins, scoring five goals in each of those contests. Lille kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 win over Auxerre followed by a 1-1 draw with Nantes as they currently sit in third place in Ligue 1.

You’ll be able to watch the match on beIN SPORTS in the United States, as well as through their streaming service, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. You can also catch the broadcast via livestream on fuboTV and Fanatiz. Let’s take a look at the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lille v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Lille: +550

Draw: +380

Paris Saint-Germain: -210

Moneyline pick: Paris Saint-Germain -210

While Lille may seem like a good value on the moneyline, they’re still no match for PSG who has scored 10 goals through their first two outings this season. Neymar leads the way with three goals while Lionel Messi has knocked in two so far as they look to be the most dominant team in the league once again.

PSG have won the last two meetings in Ligue 1 play between the two sides, and has gone 6-1-3 in their last ten against Lille across all competitions.

LOSC opened the campaign with a commanding 4-1 win over Auxerre which saw a brace from Canadian Jonathan David, but they weren’t able to replicate the performance in their second game against Nantes. They trailed the majority of the match until Ismaily found an equalizer in the 76th minute to salvage a point from the contest.

Expect PSG to come out and grab an early goal while Lille chases the game for the majority of the 90 minutes.

