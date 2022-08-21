VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

After a flying start for Bayern Munich through the first two games, they’ll travel to take on VfL Bochum, who hasn’t seen the same success thus far. This match is slated to kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 21.

While there won’t be a televised broadcast, you can catch all the action via livestream on ESPN+, as they’re carrying the majority of Bundesliga games all season long. Ahead of Sunday’s action, let’s take a deeper look with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

VfL Bochum v. Bayern Munich

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

VfL Bochum: +1100

Draw: +650

Bayern Munich: -575

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -575

The defending Bundesliga champions are off to a fantastic start after opening the season with a 6-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, followed by a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg in Matchday 2. Many thought Bayern’s production would slow down significantly following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, but they seem to be firing on all cylinders so far this season. The addition of Sadio Mane has been a big one as the speedy ex-Liverpool winger was able to bag his first goal in the opening match.

Bayern has already logged a staggering 47 shots overall through their first two games, completely dominating their opponents especially in the final third.

In a stark contrast, VfL Bochum lost both of their first opening matches with a 2-1 loss to Mainz followed by a 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim. It’s not all bad, though, as it took their opponents until near the end of each match to find the game winner. Simon Zoller notched a first-half brace for Bochum against Hoffenheim while Kevin Stoger was the lone goalscorer in the contest against Mainz.

While Bochum have almost a zero percent chance of beating Bayern Munich, it’ll be a good test for the side who finished comfortably in 13th place last season, a full nine points ahead of the relegation playoff spot. Regardless, if you’re taking a bet on this game, back the 32-time Bundesliga champions in Matchday 3.

