Atalanta vs. AC Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Atalanta will play host to defending Serie A champions AC Milan after both teams got off to a great start with a win in their season openers last week. The clash is set to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21 from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

As with the majority of Serie A games this season, this match will be shown via livestream on Paramount+ in lieu of a televised broadcast. Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atalanta v. AC Milan

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Atalanta: +175

Draw: +230

AC Milan: +145

Moneyline pick: AC Milan (+145)

AC Milan got off to a running start with a 4-2 win over Udinese in their first outing last week. Ante Rebic bagged a brace, while Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz knocked in one each to secure the victory. The home side outshot Udinese 14-9 overall, while controlling 60% of possession.

Atalanta also logged a win in their season opener with a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria. While they were outshot and out-possessed by the home side, Rafel Toloi opened the scoring in the 26th minute while Ademola Lookman iced off the match with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Atalanta finished in eighth place last season while AC Milan battled it out with cross-town rivals Inter Milan to secure their 19th overall Serie A title.

Milan are the favorites here and for good reason, as Stefano Pioli’s side is expected to leave Gewiss Stadium with all three points. Back the visitors here in Matchday 2 as they look to jump to the top of the table.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.