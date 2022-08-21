Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

With Matchday 1 in the books, Barcelona will head on the road to take on Real Sociedad on Sunday, August 21. Barca got off to a rough start after a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano last week, while Sociedad kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Cadiz. The two sides will get their Matchday 2 contest underway from Estadio Anoeta at 4:00 p.m. ET.

As with the majority of La Liga matches, you can catch all the action from this game via livestream on ESPN+. Let’s take a look at the odds ahead of Sunday’s contest, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Sociedad v. Barcelona

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Sociedad: +235

Draw: +250

Barcelona: +105

Moneyline pick: Barcelona +105

Despite the 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona should get back on track against Sociedad this week. They’ll be without midfielder Sergio Busquets after he was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time of last week’s game, but head coach Xavi will likely give Miralem Pjanic the start in his place.

Xavi is also planning to make a few other adjustments in his starting lineup after the poor outing at Camp Nou last week, with Jules Kounde expected to make his La Liga debut while Frenkie de Jong will get the start over Gavi. Robert Lewandowski will also be looking to open his Barcelona scoring account as he makes his second appearance for the squad in league play.

Sociedad’s lone goal in their 1-0 win last week came from Takefusa Kubo in the 24th minute, though this will be their first true test as Cadiz generally ends up at the bottom of the table each season.

With Barca coming in with rare plus-odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, you should back Xavi’s squad to get the win as they look for redemption from their Matchday 1 flop.

