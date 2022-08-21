NFL picks, best bets to consider for Sunday in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the preseason kicks off this week. Sunday, there will be three games taking place. One of the big ones to watch out for is the Ravens at Cardinals game. With the Marquise Brown trade this offseason and Tracy McSorley being the former backup quarterback for the Ravens there will be a lot of familiarity there.

Here we break down some of our favorite bets for Sunday’s NFL game slate.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL picks for Sunday in Week 2 of preseason

Ravens ML (-230)

Yes, this play is juiced, but spreads during the preseason are too risky. Head coach John Harbaugh wins preseason games. He has won 21 straight preseason games which is impressive. The Ravens squad is strong and we should see them play a few starters in this one.

Eagles-Browns Over 37 (-110)

The experienced quarterbacks is why I love the over in this one. Both teams have multiple quarterbacks with a good amount of NFL experience who will play multiple drives in this game. Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen were a combined 16-20 for 164 yards and a touchdown in their first game. For the Eagles, Gardner Minshew went 8-12 with 81 yards.

Giants -5.5 (-110)

Taking spreads, especially this big, in the preseason is extremely difficult. However, the Giants have looked far better in the preseason. Having Tyrod Taylor as your quarterback for a good portion of the game is great as he’s experienced and has started a ton of games in the NFL. I think the Giants score a ton in this one and win by double digits.

Ravens-Cardinals over 38.5 (-110)

The Cardinals' offense looked great in their opening matchup, but the Ravens' offense struggled to score a bit. As their first game went on, the Ravens' offense looked more and more put together scoring in all but one drive of the second half. In Week 2, I expect both these teams' offenses to be clicking and more comfortable.

