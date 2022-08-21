Ravens vs. Cardinals: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the preseason kicks off this week. The Baltimore Ravens will be traveling to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. In Week 1, the Ravens defeated the Titans 23-10, while the Cardinals took down the Bengals 36-23.

A big thing to watch for is the wide receiver battle going on in Baltimore. Rashod Bateman, James Proche, and Devin Duvernay look like the clear top three, but a few guys including Binjimen Victor, Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk, Slade Bolden, and Bailey Gaither will continue to battle it out for the final spots on the depth chart. For Baltimore, look to see a ton of Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown as Lamar Jackson won’t play. The big thing to watch for with the Cardinals is the quarterback battle. Former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley and Colt McCoy are in a tight battle there.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Ravens vs. Cardinals in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Ravens -5.5 (-110)

Point total: O38.5 (-110), U38.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens (-230), Cardinals (+195)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens -5.5 (-110)

The Ravens have won 21 straight preseason games. John Harbaugh wants to win whenever his guys take the field, and he likes teaching the younger players playing how to win. 5.5 is a big number, especially in a preseason game. But I think the Ravens backups are more experienced than Arizona and the Ravens win this one handily.

Over/under: Over 38.5 (-110)

The Cardinals offense looked great in their opening matchup, but the Ravens offense struggled to score a bit. As their first game went on, the Ravens offense looked more and more put together scoring in all but one drive of the second half. In Week 2, I expect both these teams offense to be clicking and more comfortable.

