Eagles vs. Browns: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns are set to square off this weekend in Week 2 of the preseason. Gametime is set for 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The two teams last played in November of 2020 with the Browns getting the 22-17 win.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that very few, if any starters, will play in this week’s preseason game against the Eagles. The joint practice will serve as their time to get reps and knock off any rust they have. Quarterback Deshaun Watson played in Week 1 as he’s facing a pending suspension. If anyone were to play it would be him, but don’t plan on that. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played for one drive last week but isn’t likely to see the field with the joint practice this week

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Eagles vs. Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Browns odds

Spread: 2

Point total:37.5

Moneyline: Eagles -130 Browns +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns +2

The Browns are currently the short underdog in this matchup, so let’s go with them. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was adequate last week leading the team after Watson finished. Running back Jerome Ford ran for 57 yards for a 57 yards per carry average. The Brown’s offense seems to be in a good space right now, so let’s take them as they move along with the preseason.

Over/under: Over 37.5

Both offenses did pretty well last week without their starters for the majority of the game. They combined for 37 points, which falls into the under category. the backups should be more comfortable with each other this week, so take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates ursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.