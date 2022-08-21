Bengals vs. Giants: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants will play in Week 2 of the preseason. The game will take place on Sunday August 21, at 7:00 pm ET at Metlife Stadium. The two teams haven’t played since the 2020 season, when the Giants squeaked out a 19-17 win.

The Giants have a possible quarterback battle brewing between Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. There is a very real chance that the latter gets a some reps with the first team offense during the preseason. Both guys saw action last week and could this week with the looming battle. Also, does Kenny Golladay look any better than he has thus far in the preseason? The Bengals will not play their starters this preseason. Quarterback Joe Burrow was out due to appendicitis earlier in the preseason, but he’s back in training camp now. Even though he is back, don’t expect to see him at all.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bengals vs. Giants in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Giants odds

Spread: 5.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Bengals +205 Giants -245

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants -5.5

The Giants starters will probably see some time this week with both Jones and Taylor needing reps. The starting offense should be able to score against the Bengals’ backups they have some issues they need to figure out. The two quarterbacks should be able to score at least one touchdown a piece with some good reps.

Over/under: Over

The Bengals backups were able to put up 23 points last week, and if they can replicate that again take the over. The Giants scored 23 points last week as well, and should be more comfortable in the second game of head coach Brian Daboll’s system.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly. p