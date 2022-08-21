Showdown DFS picks for Falcons vs. Jets in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason will wrap up on Monday night with a matchup featuring the Atlanta Falcons heading north to face the New York Jets. As with all of these games, you can create lineups and score big in Captain’s Showdown mode of DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Preseason games can be tricky to predict considering how each team decides to divvy up snaps between their starters and backups. However, we’ve got you covered and have picked out some players to consider for Falcons-Jets tonight.

Falcons vs. Jets: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Mike White, QB, New York Jets — $11,400

The Jets flirted with danger during their preseason opener against the Eagles when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson left the game with a knee injury. Fearing the worst, the team got good news last week when it was reported that his arthroscopic knee surgery was a success and could possibly be back in time for Week 1 of the regular season.

With Wilson gone, Joe Flacco and Mike White will hold down the fort at QB and with Flacco listed as the official backup on the depth chart you can expect to see plenty of White tonight. White got plenty of burn in Wilson’s absence against the Eagles last week, going 10-20 through the air for 98 yards. If he improves his accuracy and punches in a score or two, he’ll be a nice DFS captain for your lineup tonight.

Qadree Ollison, RB, Atlanta Falcons — $11,400

The fight for the backup running back job continues in Atlanta and one has to imagine Ollison once again getting reps for tonight. The fourth-year back had five carries for 33 yards in the team’s preseason opener against the Lions and will be in line to get a similar number of touches this evening. Perhaps he can punch one in for a score tonight.

Value Plays

Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons — $7,600

Ridder was the man of the hour following the team’s preseason opener against the Lions, firing off the game-winning touchdown with 1:30 left to lead the Falcons to a 27-23 victory. He threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the game and also led the team in rushing with six carries for 59 yards. Expect him to get a similar amount of reps at MetLife Stadium tonight.

Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets — $7,600

Conklin had the second-most targets of Jets pass-catchers in their preseason opener, catching three of four for 23 yards against the Eagles. The backup tight end should command another handful of looks for tonight’s matchup and is worth placing into your lineup.