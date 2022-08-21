Showdown DFS picks for Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of NFL preseason

The second full week of the NFL preseason is winding down. The action on Sunday, August 21 will be capped off by the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Here are our choices for the Showdown matchup between these teams.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens — $11,400

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out of this game. Huntley should be the starter in this game and play the most snaps. He split snaps with Brett Hundley and Anthony Brown in the first game, but Hundley was released during the first round of roster cuts. Huntley should be a worthy captain on Sunday.

Keaontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals — $11,400

Different teams are handling their veterans in different ways. There’s no guarantee that James Conner will play or for how long. Ingram looked solid last week when he had seven carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. He added two receptions for 18 yards through the air and should be a big factor throughout the game in this contest.

Value Plays

Makai Polk, WR, Baltimore Ravens — $7,600

Polk is a rookie wide receiver that was an undrafted free agent for Baltimore. He is trying to earn a roster spot for the regular season and put forth quite the effort last week. Polk was the most targeted receiver for the Ravens and finished with six receptions and eight targets for 43 yards. As someone trying to crack the 53-man regular season roster, he should see the field plenty on Sunday.

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals — $7,600

Isabella was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft and hasn’t really amounted to much through his first three seasons. Isabella needs to make a statement this year in the last year of his rookie deal so he can earn that elusive second contract. He was targeted seven times in the first preseason game and caught four of them for 57 yards. Isabella has been given ample opportunity to show that he still deserves a roster spot and has performed well so far.