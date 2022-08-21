NFL DFS targets, values for Sunday’s slate in Week 2 of preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason concludes on Sunday with three games on tap to get involved with daily fantasy. Most starters won’t see the field during the preseason because teams are trying to avoid injury, and with joint practices teams feel comfortable with the workload the players get. The most interesting game of the day will likely be the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants because of the possible quarterback battle between Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Sunday’s slate in Week 2 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Tyrod Taylor, Giants vs. Bengals ($5500) — Taylor was pretty solid last week in his extended action completing 13 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Brian Daboll said that he could see some reps with the first team this week. Playing with both units only boosts his chances of putting up some good numbers.

Joshua Dobbs, Browns vs. Eagles ($5500) — With the news of Deshaun Watson dropping, he won’t play in the game. Dobbs completed ten passes last week for 108 yards. With extended action in this weeks game he should be able to get at least a touchdown.

Values

Trace Mcsorley, Cardinals vs. Ravens ($5500) — McSorley looked pretty decent in Week 1 against the Bengals. He completed 13 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also ran four times for 36 yards. The Bengals aren’t likely to play their first team defense in this weeks matchup, so if McSorley can duplicate last week he has good value.

Jerome Ford, Browns vs. Eagles ($5500) — Ford has shown some flashes during camp and looked decent in Week 1, carrying the ball ten times for 57 yards and a touchdown. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the starters aren’t likely to play this week, so Ford should see a good amount of carries in the game.

Tyler Huntley, Ravens vs. Cardinals ($5500) — The Ravens have won a crazy 21 preseason games in a row in part because everyone in their organization plays extremely hard. Huntley is one of the better backups in the league. Last week he completed 16 of 18 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 17 yards. With the Ravens going for win No. 22 in a row, Huntley will have a good performance.