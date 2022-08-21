What time is the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 21 with the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 90 laps and usually lasts just over two hours.

This is the second-to-last race of the regular season before the start of the playoffs in two weeks and we’re getting down to the nitty-gritty in the Cup Series standings. Chase Elliott is the top-ranked driver in the Cup Series heading into Watkins Glen and is seeking his fifth victory of the regular season.

Elliott enters the weekend as the odds-on favorite to win with +500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He, along with Kyle Busch (+2500), will try to become just the fourth driver to win three times at Watkins Glen. Immediately following Elliott on the odds board are Tyler Reddick (+600) and defending champion Kyle Larson (+900).