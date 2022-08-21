 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Go Bowling at the Glen via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International via live online stream.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR is in Watkins Glen, NY, for this weekend’s events. Watkins Glen International will host the Cup Series and the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 21. The action will get started at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Kyle Larson won the race last year while current Cup Series leader Chase Elliott won the prior two events in 2018 and 2019. He heads into race day with the best odds to win installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen live stream

Date: Sunday, August 21
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: USA

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List

Position Driver Car #
Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Kurt Busch 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Mike Rockenfeller 77
37 Kyle Tilley 78
38 Kimi Raikkonen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

