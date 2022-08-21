How to watch NASCAR’s Go Bowling at the Glen via live stream

NASCAR is in Watkins Glen, NY, for this weekend’s events. Watkins Glen International will host the Cup Series and the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 21. The action will get started at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Kyle Larson won the race last year while current Cup Series leader Chase Elliott won the prior two events in 2018 and 2019. He heads into race day with the best odds to win installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen live stream

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA Network

Live stream link: USA

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.