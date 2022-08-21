How to watch NASCAR’s Go Bowling at the Glen via live stream

NASCAR is in Watkins Glen, NY, for this weekend’s events. Watkins Glen International will host the Cup Series and the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 21. The action will get started at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Kyle Larson won the race last year while current Cup Series leader Chase Elliott won the prior two events in 2018 and 2019. He heads into race day with the best odds to win installed at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Go Bowling at the Glen live stream
Date: Sunday, August 21
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: USA
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List
|Position
|Driver
|Car #
|Position
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Joey Hand
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Daniil Kvyat
|26
|25
|Loris Hezemans
|27
|26
|Justin Haley
|31
|27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|30
|Ty Dillon
|42
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Kurt Busch
|45
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|34
|Alex Bowman
|48
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Mike Rockenfeller
|77
|37
|Kyle Tilley
|78
|38
|Kimi Raikkonen
|91
|39
|Daniel Suarez
|99