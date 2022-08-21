 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR results: Who won the Go Bowling at the Glen race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen at the Watkins Glen International on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

A general view of pit road prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series - Go Bowling as The Glen race on August 8, 2021, at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, NY. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

3:46 p.m. ET Update: The weather has worsened, and it doesn’t look like this one will start anytime soon. It is now actively raining along with lightning, so once the lightning and rain pass, the track will need to be dried.

3 p.m. ET Update: The race will start late due to a lightning delay. Keep an eye out here as we will update this article when the race will start!

NASCAR will run the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 21. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kyle Larson won last year’s race and Chase Elliott won the two prior, with the 2020 race canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elliott is the points and wins leader this season. He’s the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Larson follows him at +500 and Tyler Reddick is +600. Kevin Harvick has won the first two races in August and is +3000 to win on Sunday. Ross Chastain is second in points at this point and is +1500 to win.

2022 Go Bowling at the Glen Entry List

Position Driver Car #
Position Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Kurt Busch 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Cody Ware 51
36 Mike Rockenfeller 77
37 Kyle Tilley 78
38 Kimi Raikkonen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

