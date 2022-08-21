NASCAR results: Who won the Go Bowling at the Glen race? Who wrecked?

3:46 p.m. ET Update: The weather has worsened, and it doesn’t look like this one will start anytime soon. It is now actively raining along with lightning, so once the lightning and rain pass, the track will need to be dried.

Weather Alert: ACTIVE THUNDERSTORMS are forecasted for the WGI area including lightning. We advise you to secure items at campsites. Please seek appropriate shelter. pic.twitter.com/uoF0XzCDXe — Watkins Glen International (@WGI) August 21, 2022

3 p.m. ET Update: The race will start late due to a lightning delay. Keep an eye out here as we will update this article when the race will start!

We are currently under a lightning hold. Please seek shelter and activate your personal safety plan. We will update accordingly. pic.twitter.com/MVwlNnKFiE — Watkins Glen International (@WGI) August 21, 2022

NASCAR will run the 2022 Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 21. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kyle Larson won last year’s race and Chase Elliott won the two prior, with the 2020 race canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elliott is the points and wins leader this season. He’s the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Larson follows him at +500 and Tyler Reddick is +600. Kevin Harvick has won the first two races in August and is +3000 to win on Sunday. Ross Chastain is second in points at this point and is +1500 to win.