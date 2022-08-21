MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Sunday, August 21

We have an action-packed Sunday slate in MLB as 15 games are on the docket. The playoff race is starting to heat up around the league and a handful of games will have an impact on the standings heading into the final full week of August.

The most intriguing matchup is the fifth-annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA, featuring an AL East showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox at Historic Bowman Field. Both teams are trying to stay afloat in the crowded AL Wild Card race and it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand in the middle of the Little League World Series.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Sunday, August 21

Blue Jays moneyline vs. Yankees (+105)

Panic is starting to take hold of the Bronx as the Yankees have been in a free fall in the month of August. They are 4-14 this month and have batted an abysmal .189 as a team over the last week. They will not be helped by the fact that Toronto ace Alek Manoah is stepping on the mound this afternoon. We’ll predict that the Blue Jays complete the four-game sweep today and take them on the moneyline.

Mets vs. Phillies over 9.5 (+100)

The first two games of the Mets-Phillies series got to at least nine runs before Philly took yesterday’s game 4-1. Today, New York is throwing prospect Jose Butto on the mound for his debut while the Phils will lean on Kyle Gibson as their starter. There’s always an unknown element when a rookie is making his first start and there’s a good chance that he’ll struggle a bit and give up some runs. We’ll predict that both teams will get their bats going in this one and take the over.

Cardinals -1.5 vs. Diamondbacks (+135)

St. Louis has absolutely torched Arizona over the last three days and will go for the four-game sweep this afternoon. The Cards have a run differential of +26 this series as their bats have been relentless at Chase Field this weekend. Picking them to cover as a 1.5-run favorite this afternoon is an easy bet that we’ll take.

Cedric Mullins over 1.5 total bases (+110)

You can’t escape Cedric Mullins and neither can Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Mullins owns a .381 batting average through 21 career at bats against the Boston righty and will have an opportunity to tee off on him again in Williamsport, PA, tonight. We’ll predict multiple bases tonight for the O’s outfielder.

