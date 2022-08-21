Pick on the Total for the 8/21 Marlins-Dodgers game

The Miami Marlins have entered the weekend having scored three runs or fewer in 17 of their last 18 games and will look the generate enough offense on Sunday to get Sandy Alcantara a road win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers (-175, 7.5)

Ryan Pepiot gets the start for the Dodgers, who’s biggest concern is command with 7.1 walks per nine innings across his five starts, including five walks in his most recent start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

If Pepiot can’t lend a lot of length, he’s backed up by a Dodgers bullpen that leads the National League in bullpen ERA and is a part of a group that entered Saturday having allowed four runs or fewer in 12 of their last 14 games.

Sandy Alcantara enters Sunday the odds-on favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award, having gone at least at least seven innings in 16 of his last 18 starts, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 15 of those starts.

Since the All Star Break the Marlins are averaging 2.5 runs per game and are last in the league in home runs with just one of their last 18 games prior to Saturday’s game going over the total.

With the Dodgers leading the league with the only team ERA below 3.00 in the league and Alcantara having the best ERA among National League starters, the Marlins figure to be involved in another low scoring game.

The Play: Marlins vs Dodgers Under 7.5

