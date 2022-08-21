WNBA playoff bracket: Who has advanced to the semifinals

The 2022 WNBA semifinals are in full swing. Eight teams qualified for the playoffs and the first round featured the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs. the No. 8 Phoenix Mercury, No. 4 Seattle Storm vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics, No. 2 Chicago Sky vs. No. 7 New York Liberty, and No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings. The semifinals begin on Sunday, August 28.

The No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces were the first to clinch a spot as they eliminated the No. 8 Phoenix Mercury in two games.

Who has advanced to the semifinals?

No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces

The Aces won Game 1 of their series with the Mercury, 79-63. Star forward A’ja Wilson and center Kiah Stokes dominated the boards combining for 25 points. Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young led the scoring with 55 total points between the trio. Las Vegas then put on a show in Game 2, taking the series-clinching 117-80 win. Gray and Plum combined for 49 points as the Aces took a 63-44 lead into halftime and never looked back.