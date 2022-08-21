Players that have advanced to the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season wraps up next week when the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup Playoffs face off at the annual TOUR Championship. The top 30 in points advance out of the recently completed BMW Championship. 68 golfers faced off to secure one of the 30 slots and a shot at $18 million in first place prize money.

Below is the list of players advancing to next week’s tournament in Atlanta. Notably, Patrick Cantlay is headed back looking to win the TOUR Championship for the second straight year. He edged out Jon Rahm by a single stroke. 2020 champion Dustin Johnson is not taking part having joined the rival LIV Tour.

The drama today came down to the last hole at the BMW, where Adam Scott needed to make an up-and-in from the bunker to save par, and that one stroke was enough to knock out Ireland’s Shane Lowry by 20 points.

Here are the 30 players heading to the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and what their starting score will be at the tournament.