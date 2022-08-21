 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will open TOUR Championship with lead at -10, how rest of top 30 will follow

The handicap scoring system at the TOUR Championship is unlike everything else in golf

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Scottie Scheffler of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 20, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For players on the PGA TOUR, they acquire FedEx Cup points across a 47-week season that is just about year-round. But even the best player in the world only gets 0.5 strokes per round on their competition at the biggest event of the season, one with a total of $58 million in prize money available, with $18 million for victory.

The TOUR Championship is the only professional golf event where all players don’t start with the same score, and only the best 30 players on in the points standings are invited. Shots are given based on the points finish for players across the season, with the No. 1 player starting the four-round event 10 shots clear of the last five players to qualify, but just two shots ahead of the No. 2 participant.

This year that No. 1 player is Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who got a bit of a break when the No. 1 player entering the BMW Championship in Will Zalatoris was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. Zalatoris took home just 13.6 points for finishing last, while Scheffler scored 650 for his T3 finish in Wilmington, Delaware.

It makes for an event unlike any other, as there is no prize money for being the best player at the tournament; whomever shoots the best score across 18 holes at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta might not be the winner. All the prize money is strictly based on how players perform when the extra strokes are added.

Here is how the Top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points race will have their added strokes allocated at the 2022 TOUR Championship.

2022 PGA TOUR Championship Field & Adjusted Score

Player Starting Score FedEx Cup Place
Player Starting Score FedEx Cup Place
Scottie Scheffler -10 1
Patrick Cantlay -8 2
Will Zalatoris -7 3
Xander Schauffele -6 4
Sam Burns -5 5
Cameron Smith -4 6
Rory McIlroy -4 7
Tony Finau -4 8
Sepp Straka -4 9
Jon Rahm -4 10
Justin Thomas -3 11
Scott Stallings -3 12
Cameron Young -3 13
Matt Fitzpatrick -3 14
Sungjae Im -3 15
Max Homa -2 16
Hideki Matsuyama -2 17
Jordan Spieth -2 18
Joaquin Niemann -2 19
Viktor Hovland -2 20
Collin Morikawa -1 21
Tom Hoge -1 22
Corey Conners -1 23
Billy Horschel -1 24
Brian Harman -1 25
K.H. Lee E 26
J.T. Poston E 27
Sahith Theegala E 28
Adam Scott E 29
Aaron Wise E 30

Here is the complete prize money on offer at the 2022 TOUR Championship. Deferred money is cash added to a player’s PGA TOUR retirement pension account.

2022 TOUR Championship Prize Money

Place Total prize money Cash Deferred
Place Total prize money Cash Deferred
1 $18,000,000 $17,000,000 $1,000,000
2 $6,500,000 $5,500,000 $1,000,000
3 $5,000,000 $4,000,000 $1,000,000
4 $4,000,000 $3,000,000 $1,000,000
5 $3,000,000 $2,100,000 $900,000
6 $2,500,000 $1,700,000 $800,000
7 $2,000,000 $1,300,000 $700,000
8 $1,500,000 $900,000 $600,000
9 $1,250,000 $700,000 $550,000
10 $1,000,000 $500,000 $500,000
11 $950,000 $475,000 $475,000
12 $900,000 $450,000 $450,000
13 $850,000 $425,000 $425,000
14 $800,000 $400,000 $400,000
15 $760,000 $380,000 $380,000
16 $720,000 $360,000 $360,000
17 $700,000 $350,000 $350,000
18 $680,000 $340,000 $340,000
19 $660,000 $330,000 $330,000
20 $640,000 $320,000 $320,000
21 $620,000 $310,000 $310,000
22 $600,000 $300,000 $300,000
23 $580,000 $290,000 $290,000
24 $565,000 $280,000 $285,000
25 $550,000 $270,000 $280,000
26 $540,000 $265,000 $275,000
27 $530,000 $260,000 $270,000
28 $520,000 $255,000 $265,000
29 $510,000 $250,000 $260,000
30 $500,000 $245,000 $255,000
$57,925,000

