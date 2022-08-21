Who will open TOUR Championship with lead at -10, how rest of top 30 will follow

For players on the PGA TOUR, they acquire FedEx Cup points across a 47-week season that is just about year-round. But even the best player in the world only gets 0.5 strokes per round on their competition at the biggest event of the season, one with a total of $58 million in prize money available, with $18 million for victory.

The TOUR Championship is the only professional golf event where all players don’t start with the same score, and only the best 30 players on in the points standings are invited. Shots are given based on the points finish for players across the season, with the No. 1 player starting the four-round event 10 shots clear of the last five players to qualify, but just two shots ahead of the No. 2 participant.

This year that No. 1 player is Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who got a bit of a break when the No. 1 player entering the BMW Championship in Will Zalatoris was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. Zalatoris took home just 13.6 points for finishing last, while Scheffler scored 650 for his T3 finish in Wilmington, Delaware.

It makes for an event unlike any other, as there is no prize money for being the best player at the tournament; whomever shoots the best score across 18 holes at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta might not be the winner. All the prize money is strictly based on how players perform when the extra strokes are added.

Here is how the Top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points race will have their added strokes allocated at the 2022 TOUR Championship.

2022 PGA TOUR Championship Field & Adjusted Score Player Starting Score FedEx Cup Place Player Starting Score FedEx Cup Place Scottie Scheffler -10 1 Patrick Cantlay -8 2 Will Zalatoris -7 3 Xander Schauffele -6 4 Sam Burns -5 5 Cameron Smith -4 6 Rory McIlroy -4 7 Tony Finau -4 8 Sepp Straka -4 9 Jon Rahm -4 10 Justin Thomas -3 11 Scott Stallings -3 12 Cameron Young -3 13 Matt Fitzpatrick -3 14 Sungjae Im -3 15 Max Homa -2 16 Hideki Matsuyama -2 17 Jordan Spieth -2 18 Joaquin Niemann -2 19 Viktor Hovland -2 20 Collin Morikawa -1 21 Tom Hoge -1 22 Corey Conners -1 23 Billy Horschel -1 24 Brian Harman -1 25 K.H. Lee E 26 J.T. Poston E 27 Sahith Theegala E 28 Adam Scott E 29 Aaron Wise E 30

Here is the complete prize money on offer at the 2022 TOUR Championship. Deferred money is cash added to a player’s PGA TOUR retirement pension account.