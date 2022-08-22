Heisman Trophy odds for Quinn Ewers, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has returned to the Lone Star State to play for the Longhorns.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Ewers currently has +3500 odds to win the award. He shares odds with the likes of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson

Ewers background

Coming out of Carroll High School in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, TX, Ewers was one of the highest-rated recruits in the history of 247. He was just the sixth prospect in the website’s history to earn a perfect 1.000 ranking, joining the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Vince Young, Robert Nkemdiche, Rashan Gary, and Ernie Sims.

Initially committed to Texas, he flipped to Ohio State and elected to forgo his senior year of high school to join the Buckeyes for the 2021 season. As a true freshman last season, Ewers served as a backup to current Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud and appeared in just one game for OSU. He entered the transfer portal following the regular season and ended up in Austin at Texas.

What does Quinn Ewers need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

A September 10 home showdown against Alabama will be his first true test as a college quarterback. If the 19-year-old can somehow topple the Crimson Tide, the Heisman hype that will bestowed on him will rival that of another former Texas high school football legend in Johnny Manziel one decade ago.

From there, Ewers would certainly be the frontrunner for the award and would have to continue slicing through Big 12 competition for the rest of the season. The annual Red River Shootout against Oklahoma on October 8 and the season finale against Baylor on November 25 would be perfect check-in points for voters to see how the young QB is holding up.