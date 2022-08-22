Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester United, still in search of their first win this season, will play host to their most formidable opponent yet as Liverpool visits Old Trafford. The match is slated to kick off on Monday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

While there won’t be a televised broadcast of the game, you can catch all the action via livestream on Peacock as they’re carrying a good chunk of all EPL matches this season. Let’s take a look at the odds ahead of Monday’s clash, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester United v. Liverpool

Date: Monday, August 22

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester United: +380

Draw: +340

Liverpool: -155

Moneyline pick: Liverpool -155

It’s a peculiar feeling seeing Man United at such a great value but still backing the opposition anyway. Man U has had a downright embarrassing start to the season, opening with a 2-1 loss to Brighton followed by a 4-0 shellacking at the hands of Brentford, who are enjoying some immediate success.

The Red Devils will now face their toughest test of the season yet when Liverpool comes to town, as the Reds will look to hand Erik ten Hag’s side their third straight loss. Liverpool is also off to somewhat of a rough start to the season, ending up with draws in both of their first two matches. They’ll be without young star Darwin Nunez, who received a red card last week after throwing a headbutt at Joachim Andersen in the second half of the game.

Regardless, the United players seem completely deflated and lacking confidence, giving Liverpool the perfect opportunity to bounce back and find their first win of the season. Jurgen Klopp will expect more of his players and he hopes to have Roberto Firmino back from injury to help fill the void left by Nunez.

