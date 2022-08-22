Falcons vs. Jets: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the preseason kicks off this week. The Atlanta Falcons will be traveling to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET. In Week 1, the Falcons defeated the Lions 27-23, while the Jets took down the Eagles 24-21.

A big thing to watch for on the Falcons side is how Desmond Ridder adjusts in his second game. Ridder is not the starting quarterback for now, but if Marcus Mariota has struggles this season, they could showcase Ridder and see what they can get from him. For the Jets, what will happen with Denzel Mims. Since being drafted, he hasn't had much of an impact in New York. He was targeted five times in Week 1, so they definitely want to see as much as they can get from him. He’s a name who could be cut or traded before the final roster is announced.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Falcons vs. Jets in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Jets odds

Spread: Falcons -2 (-110)

Point total: O39.5 (-110), U39.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Jets (+110)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +2

The Falcons won a nail-biter against the Lions, and it came from a game-winning pass thrown up in the end zone. Both teams allowed 20+ points, so I expect a high-scoring game, but I trust Saleh’s defense more to make some tough stops late.

Over/under: Over 39.5 (-110)

Like I said above, both teams scored 20+ points in their first matchup. Mike White will get a majority of the snaps for the Jets and he has experience starting multiple games last season. Against this Falcons defense, I expect the Jets to score 30+ points themselves.

