MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Monday, August 22

The MLB has a nine-game slate of matchups scheduled to be played on Monday, August 22. One game is scheduled for the afternoon when the Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox with the rest taking place with the nightcap. One of the top matchups to track is the start of a two-game set between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Monday, August 22

Athletics Moneyline (+120)

The season-long numbers favor Miami Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (3.83 ERA), while Oakland Athletics pitcher Adam Oller (6.63 ERA) has been better on the mound in recent starts. Lopez allowed at least four runs in four of his last six starts and allowed surrendered six runs over 4.2 innings in his last time out. Meanwhile, Oller appears to be figuring things out in his first MLB season as he gave up just three runs over his last two starts, a span of 10.2 innings. The Athletics are worth a bet with plus odds.

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game road set with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they have a decent chance at covering this run line with a 1.5-run head start. Milwaukee pitcher Eric Lauer should do enough to keep the Brewers in this matchup with a 2.52 ERA his previous four starts, and he allowed just two runs over seven innings in last Wednesday’s start with the Dodgers.

Angels-Rays Under 7.5 runs (-125)

Oddsmakers suggest there is a strong chance this under will cash and for good reason. The Tampa Bay Rays will start Jeffrey Springs (2.52 ERA), who continues to throw well in his transition to the rotation out of the bullpen. Tucker Davidson (6.75 ERA) will make his 11th career appearance and third start with the Los Angeles Angels after starting the year with the Atlanta Braves. In last Sunday’s start, he allowed two runs over six innings against the Minnesota Twins. Los Angeles and Tampa Bay rank in the bottom eight in runs per game.

Sonny Gray Over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Minnesota Twins starter’s strikeout numbers dipped a bit from recent years in his first season with the franchise, but he still has a decent K/9, which is at 8.9 through 18 starts. Gray threw at least five strikeouts in five consecutive outings including 10 against the Kansas City Royals in Tuesday night’s win. The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, which is the eighth most in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.