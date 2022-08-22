How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on August 22

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Scotiabank in Toronto.

We’re just under two weeks away from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, and the company continues the build by heading north of the border. Tonight’s show will be headlined by a pair of Canadian Hall of Famers making appearances, as well as the continuation of the women’s tag team title tournament.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Tonight’s show will be highlighted by Edge stepping into the ring in his hometown of Toronto to battle Damian Priest. Edge returned at SummerSlam a few weeks ago with the goal of destroying the group that he created in the Judgement Day. We’ll see how he does against his former protege Priest and if a potential one-on-one matchup with Finn Balor will be set for Clash at the Castle.

The semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament will begin tonight as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai will go head-to-head with Asuka and Alexa Bliss. These two teams have been on a collision course since the night after SummerSlam and they’re set to face each other as part of a six-women tag team match at Clash. The winner of this match will advance to the final to battle either Toxic Attraction or Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Also on the show, we’ll get a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer and Toronto native Trish Stratus. She has been trading some jabs with Bayley on social media, so we’ll see if that leads to anything of note tonight.