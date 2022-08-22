Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into August 22 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto tonight and the company will continue the march towards the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Wales.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

How will Edge’s match against Damian Priest play out?

Tonight’s show will be highlighted by Edge stepping into the ring in his hometown of Toronto to battle Damian Priest. Edge returned at SummerSlam a few weeks ago with the goal of destroying the group that he created in the Judgement Day. So it begs the question if he’ll be successful.

This match should get plenty of time as Edge will face his former protege, whom he originally recruited to be part of Judgement Day back at Wrestlemania. We’ll see who comes out on top and if a match will be set up at Clash at the Castle between the Rated-R Superstar and Finn Balor.

What will Trish Stratus do on Raw?

We’ll get a special appearance by Trish Stratus on tonight’s show as Raw invades her hometown of Toronto. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the WWE Hall of Famer make an appearance and we’ll see what she’ll have to say in the ring tonight.

The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion has been casually trading words with Bayley on social media over the weekend, so we’ll see if those two come to blows at some point tonight.

Will we get another Dexter Lumis appearance?

Dexter Lumis has crashed the show for two weeks in a row and for two straight weeks, he has been accosted during matches involving A.J. Styles. Is this the week where we’ll get an explanation as to what he’s doing here?