Pick on the Total for the Angels-Rays game on August 22

The Tampa Bay Rays are fighting to stay in the American League Wild Card picture and perhaps put pressure on the New York Yankees and will host a Los Angeles Angels team that have seen things go south on them this summer.

Los Angeles Angels vs Tampa Bay Rays (-205, 7)

After starting the season 27-17, the Angels are 25-52 in their last 77 games and are averaging just 3.2 runs per game, but have Mike Trout back, after missing much of this rough patch.

Trout is getting a home run every 12.1 at-bats with a despite dealing with injury this season, but does have a .361 on-base percentage, which is on pace to be his worst mark since his rookie season in 2011.

Much of the Angels struggles have to do with the pitching as the team is 33-48 with Trout in the lineup and 19-20 without him, with 4.5 runs per game allowed in their 25-52 stretch.

The pitching struggles are unlikely to get better on Monday with Tucker Davidson getting the start, who was acquired from the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline, and has a 6.75 ERA in five pitching appearances between both teams this season with eight runs in 10 innings allowed across his first two starts with the Angels.

The Rays enter having scored at least four runs in six of their last nine games while the Angels have surrendered at least four runs in five of their last six games.

The Angels have the 20th ranked bullpen ERA at 4.14 in the league since June 28 and with the Rays 17th in bullpen ERA in this span, Monday’s contest will feature lots of runs.

The Play: Angels vs Rays Over 7

