Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 TOUR Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 TOUR Championship picks. The guys give their DraftKings fantasy golf picks and provide their one and done strategy for the event from East Lake.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Pitch + Putt [$300K to 1st]

2022 Tour Championship — Picks & Preview | DraftKings Picks | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME Week 1 DraftKings Contest Here

Rankings Lists — Ranks Breakdown | Top 150 | RB | WR | TE | QB

Week 1 — NFL Awards | W1 DraftKings | Injury Risk Ranks | Projections

2022 TOUR Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained

Opportunities Gained

Par 5s Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 TOUR Championship: Course

Course: East Lake

Yardage: 7,346

Par: 70

Greens: Bermuda

2022 TOUR Championship: Winners

2021: Patrick Cantlay -21

2020: Dustin Johnson -21

2019: Rory McIlroy (-18) [First Year with Current Scoring Rules]

2018: Tiger Woods -11

2017: Xander Schauffele -12

2016: Rory McIlroy -12

2015: Jordan Spieth -9

2014: Billy Horschel -11

2013: Henrik Stenson -13

2012: Brandt Snedeker -10

2011: Bill Haas -8

2022 TOUR Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 30 players

Cut: No Cut

Lineup Lock: Thursday, August 25

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 TOUR Championship: Starting Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (1) -10

2. Patrick Cantlay (2) -8

3. Will Zalatoris (3) -7

4. Xander Schauffele (4) -6

5. Sam Burns (5) -5

T6. Cam Smith (6) -4

T6. Rory McIlroy (7) -4

T6. Tony Finau (8) -4

T6. Sepp Straka (9) -4

T6. Sungjae Im (10) -4

T11. Jon Rahm (11) -3

T11. Scott Stallings (12) -3

T11. Justin Thomas (13) -3

T11. Cameron Young (14) -3

T11. Matt Fitzpatrick (15) -3

T16. Max Homa (16) -2

T16. Hideki Matsuyama (17) -2

T16. Jordan Spieth (18) -2

T16. Joaquin Niemann (19) -2

T16. Viktor Hovland (20) -2

T21. Collin Morikawa (21) -1

T21. Billy Horschel (22) -1

T21. Tom Hoge (23) -1

T21. Corey Conners (24) -1

T21. Brian Harman (25) -1

T26. KH Lee (26) E

T26. JT Poston (27) E

T26. Sahith Theegala (28) E

T26. Adam Scott (29) E

T26. Aaron Wise (30) E

2022 TOUR Championship DraftKings Picks

Xander Schauffele ($12,300)

Jordan Spieth ($7,800)

Tony Finau ($9,600)

Scott Stallings ($7,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Pitch + Putt [$300K to 1st]

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.