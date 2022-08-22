NL Wild Card update: Padres, Phillies, Brewers vying for two spots

There is about a month and a half left in the 2022 MLB season. They call these the dog days of summer because the season starts to wear on the players as teams start making their playoff push to get to the postseason. The new playoff format allows three Wild Card teams to qualify for the 2022 postseason. The National League Wild Card standings are close, so it could be a nail-biting race in October. Here are the current playoff standings for Monday, August 22.

NL Wild Card standings, August 22

1st WC spot: Atlanta Braves, 75-48 — +8

2nd WC spot: San Diego Padres, 68-56 — +0.5

3rd WC spot: Philadelphia Phillies, 66-55 —

Milwaukee Brewers, 64-56 — 1.5 GB

San Francisco Giants, 60-61 — 6.0 GB

The Braves are again putting together a masterclass in handling the second half of the season. The New York Mets have had one of the best seasons in the league, and Atlanta only sits four games back. They will likely hold onto one of the NL Wild Card spots if they don't win the division.

The Padres and Phillies hold the two remaining Wild Card spots. San Diego has the honor of facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in their division, while Philadelphia deals with the Braves and Mets. The addition of Juan Soto for the Padres and Noah Syndergaard for the Phillies gives them both upside for making a playoff push.

The Brewers have been battling the St. Louis Cardinals for the lead in the NL Central. The Cardinals are surging right now after a successful trade deadline, and the Brewers are falling behind. Their pitching gives them a good chance to sneak into a Wild Card spot if one of the teams in front of them falters.

San Francisco is a long shot at making the playoffs. Not only do they have to deal with the Dodgers and Padres, they just can’t seem to stay healthy. Carlos Rodon has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season, but he obviously can’t go every day. The Giants not only need to play their best baseball to reach the postseason, but they would also need to stay completely healthy.