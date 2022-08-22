Who is leading the AL Central?

The MLB playoff race is heating up and we’ve reached the point of the season where it’s important to keep track of the standings with each passing day.

Below, we’ll check in on the tight AL Central race and see where things stand as we enter the fourth week of August.

MLB playoff picture: AL Central standings

The Cleveland Guardians currently sit atop the AL Central with a 64-56 record heading into the new week. The division leader split a pair of games with the White Sox over the weekend before Sunday’s series finale was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The Twins dropped two-of-three to the Texas Rangers over the weekend and find themselves 1.5 games back while the Sox are 2.5 games out.

The Guardians will head west on a six-game road trip this week, playing two against the San Diego Padres before playing a four-game set at the Seattle Mariners. The Twins will wrap up their series against the Rangers on Monday before facing the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants in a pair of three-game series later in the week. Meanwhile, the White Sox have a makeup game against the Royals on Monday before playing a pair of three-game sets against the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks this week.