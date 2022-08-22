Report: Grizzlies interested in pursuing Kevin Durant trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are interested in pursuing a trade for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania. The Grizzlies have five first-round picks to potentially sway the Nets in a move for Durant, who has not backed down from his trade request.

The Grizzlies have five first-round picks to theoretically utilize in a Kevin Durant trade, but sources say that they will not make Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane available. More details: https://t.co/v0E9k9pA4s https://t.co/rqj9nZaxwI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2022

As Charania notes, the Grizzlies have refused to include promising power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and rising shooting guard Desmond Bane in any trade offer at this point. That’s got to change if Memphis is serious about a Durant move, since the Nets won’t accept the first-round picks on their own. Bane would almost have to be included, as he’s a perimeter player who makes an impact on both ends of the floor. Jackson Jr. is currently injured and working his way back from a foot injury, but he should return early in the season.

The Grizzlies are currently listed at +2000 to win the NBA title per DraftKings Sportsbook.