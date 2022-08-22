Opening odds for 2022 TOUR Championship with starting strokes

The PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club right outside of downtown Atlanta, Georgia starting on Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28. The event will be televised by The Golf Channel and NBC with PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ handling the live stream.

The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million, and everyone in the tournament is guaranteed at least $500,000.

Patrick Cantlay, winner of last week’s BMW Championship, won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event. He begins at -8, two shots behind Scottie Scheffler’s -10, and is +330 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event given the handicap.

Check out the best shots from Patrick Cantlay's superb final round that helped him win the BMW Championship for the second straight year.



Golf Channel | @CDWCorp pic.twitter.com/pROQAz1Uoo — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 22, 2022

Scheffler at -10 is the betting favorite at +260. Xander Schauffele starts the tournament -6, and he’s priced at +600. Will Zalatoris won the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago before leaving the BMW with a back injury, but at -7 he’s valued at +1000. Rory McIlroy (+1100) and Tony Finau (+2200) are in the group of players getting four strokes, while Jon Rahm (+1600) is among the group of players getting three strokes.

2022 TOUR Championship, opening odds with starting strokes Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Scottie Scheffler +240 -250 -1200 Patrick Cantlay +330 -200 -750 Xander Schauffele +600 -115 -425 Will Zalatoris +1000 +130 -285 Rory McIlroy +1100 +150 -250 Jon Rahm +1600 +210 -165 Tony Finau +2200 +240 -125 Sam Burns +2200 +240 -125 Justin Thomas +2200 +240 -125 Cameron Smith +2800 +300 -110 Sungjae Im +3000 +330 +100 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 +350 +110 Jordan Spieth +6000 +550 +165 Cameron Young +6000 +550 +165 Max Homa +6500 +600 +190 Viktor Hovland +7000 +650 +200 Joaquin Niemann +7000 +650 +200 Corey Conners +8000 +700 +220 Collin Morikawa +8000 +700 +220 Adam Scott +13000 +1000 +275 Scott Stallings +13000 +1000 +275 Hideki Matsuyama +13000 +1000 +275 Billy Horschel +15000 +1100 +330 Sepp Straka +15000 +1100 +330 Aaron Wise +20000 +1400 +400 Sahith Theegala +25000 +1600 +400 Brian Harman +25000 +1600 +400 Tom Hoge +40000 +2500 +600 K.H. Lee +40000 +2200 +500 J.T. Poston +40000 +2200 +500

