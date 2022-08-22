 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 TOUR Championship with starting strokes

The field is set for the 2022 TOUR Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the final stop on the PGA TOUR.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club right outside of downtown Atlanta, Georgia starting on Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28. The event will be televised by The Golf Channel and NBC with PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ handling the live stream.

The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million, and everyone in the tournament is guaranteed at least $500,000.

Patrick Cantlay, winner of last week’s BMW Championship, won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event. He begins at -8, two shots behind Scottie Scheffler’s -10, and is +330 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event given the handicap.

Scheffler at -10 is the betting favorite at +260. Xander Schauffele starts the tournament -6, and he’s priced at +600. Will Zalatoris won the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago before leaving the BMW with a back injury, but at -7 he’s valued at +1000. Rory McIlroy (+1100) and Tony Finau (+2200) are in the group of players getting four strokes, while Jon Rahm (+1600) is among the group of players getting three strokes.

2022 TOUR Championship, opening odds with starting strokes

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +240 -250 -1200
Patrick Cantlay +330 -200 -750
Xander Schauffele +600 -115 -425
Will Zalatoris +1000 +130 -285
Rory McIlroy +1100 +150 -250
Jon Rahm +1600 +210 -165
Tony Finau +2200 +240 -125
Sam Burns +2200 +240 -125
Justin Thomas +2200 +240 -125
Cameron Smith +2800 +300 -110
Sungjae Im +3000 +330 +100
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 +350 +110
Jordan Spieth +6000 +550 +165
Cameron Young +6000 +550 +165
Max Homa +6500 +600 +190
Viktor Hovland +7000 +650 +200
Joaquin Niemann +7000 +650 +200
Corey Conners +8000 +700 +220
Collin Morikawa +8000 +700 +220
Adam Scott +13000 +1000 +275
Scott Stallings +13000 +1000 +275
Hideki Matsuyama +13000 +1000 +275
Billy Horschel +15000 +1100 +330
Sepp Straka +15000 +1100 +330
Aaron Wise +20000 +1400 +400
Sahith Theegala +25000 +1600 +400
Brian Harman +25000 +1600 +400
Tom Hoge +40000 +2500 +600
K.H. Lee +40000 +2200 +500
J.T. Poston +40000 +2200 +500

