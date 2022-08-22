 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 TOUR Championship without starting stokes

The field is set for the 2022 TOUR Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the final stop on the PGA TOUR.

The Memorial Tournament - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club right outside of downtown Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million, but this bet is strictly for the raw score over the four rounds at East Lake; no handicap is used here.

Patrick Cantlay, winner of last week’s BMW Championship, won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event. DraftKings Sportsbook has tournament odds with and without the starting strokes.

Cantlay is is tied with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy at +800 to win the event without starting strokes. Jon Rahm is +900 and Scottie Scheffler rounds out the top five at +1000.

2022 TOUR Championship, opening odds without starting strokes

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Xander Schauffele +800 +160 -180
Patrick Cantlay +800 +160 -180
Rory McIlroy +800 +160 -180
Jon Rahm +900 +170 -165
Scottie Scheffler +1000 +190 -155
Justin Thomas +1400 +210 -125
Tony Finau +1600 +260 -110
Will Zalatoris +2000 +280 +110
Cameron Smith +2000 +280 +110
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000 +280 +110
Sungjae Im +2200 +300 +120
Sam Burns +2500 +330 +130
Jordan Spieth +2500 +330 +130
Adam Scott +2500 +330 +130
Collin Morikawa +2800 +350 +150
Max Homa +2800 +350 +150
Corey Conners +2800 +350 +150
Viktor Hovland +3500 +400 +160
Joaquin Niemann +3500 +400 +160
Cameron Young +3500 +450 +170
Billy Horschel +3500 +450 +170
Aaron Wise +4500 +500 +200
Hideki Matsuyama +6500 +650 +250
Brian Harman +6500 +650 +250
Sahith Theegala +8000 +750 +300
Scott Stallings +9000 +800 +800
J.T. Poston +9000 +800 +330
K.H. Lee +10000 +900 +350
Tom Hoge +20000 +2000 +600
Sepp Straka +25000 +2200 +700

