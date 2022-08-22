Opening odds for 2022 TOUR Championship without starting stokes

The PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club right outside of downtown Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28.
The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million, but this bet is strictly for the raw score over the four rounds at East Lake; no handicap is used here.
Patrick Cantlay, winner of last week’s BMW Championship, won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event. DraftKings Sportsbook has tournament odds with and without the starting strokes.
Cantlay is is tied with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy at +800 to win the event without starting strokes. Jon Rahm is +900 and Scottie Scheffler rounds out the top five at +1000.
2022 TOUR Championship, opening odds without starting strokes
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Xander Schauffele
|+800
|+160
|-180
|Patrick Cantlay
|+800
|+160
|-180
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|+160
|-180
|Jon Rahm
|+900
|+170
|-165
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|+190
|-155
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+210
|-125
|Tony Finau
|+1600
|+260
|-110
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|+280
|+110
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|+280
|+110
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2000
|+280
|+110
|Sungjae Im
|+2200
|+300
|+120
|Sam Burns
|+2500
|+330
|+130
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|+330
|+130
|Adam Scott
|+2500
|+330
|+130
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|+350
|+150
|Max Homa
|+2800
|+350
|+150
|Corey Conners
|+2800
|+350
|+150
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|+400
|+160
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|+400
|+160
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|+450
|+170
|Billy Horschel
|+3500
|+450
|+170
|Aaron Wise
|+4500
|+500
|+200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6500
|+650
|+250
|Brian Harman
|+6500
|+650
|+250
|Sahith Theegala
|+8000
|+750
|+300
|Scott Stallings
|+9000
|+800
|+800
|J.T. Poston
|+9000
|+800
|+330
|K.H. Lee
|+10000
|+900
|+350
|Tom Hoge
|+20000
|+2000
|+600
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|+2200
|+700
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.