Opening odds for 2022 TOUR Championship without starting stokes

The PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club right outside of downtown Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million, but this bet is strictly for the raw score over the four rounds at East Lake; no handicap is used here.

Patrick Cantlay, winner of last week’s BMW Championship, won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event. DraftKings Sportsbook has tournament odds with and without the starting strokes.

Cantlay is is tied with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy at +800 to win the event without starting strokes. Jon Rahm is +900 and Scottie Scheffler rounds out the top five at +1000.

2022 TOUR Championship, opening odds without starting strokes Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Xander Schauffele +800 +160 -180 Patrick Cantlay +800 +160 -180 Rory McIlroy +800 +160 -180 Jon Rahm +900 +170 -165 Scottie Scheffler +1000 +190 -155 Justin Thomas +1400 +210 -125 Tony Finau +1600 +260 -110 Will Zalatoris +2000 +280 +110 Cameron Smith +2000 +280 +110 Matt Fitzpatrick +2000 +280 +110 Sungjae Im +2200 +300 +120 Sam Burns +2500 +330 +130 Jordan Spieth +2500 +330 +130 Adam Scott +2500 +330 +130 Collin Morikawa +2800 +350 +150 Max Homa +2800 +350 +150 Corey Conners +2800 +350 +150 Viktor Hovland +3500 +400 +160 Joaquin Niemann +3500 +400 +160 Cameron Young +3500 +450 +170 Billy Horschel +3500 +450 +170 Aaron Wise +4500 +500 +200 Hideki Matsuyama +6500 +650 +250 Brian Harman +6500 +650 +250 Sahith Theegala +8000 +750 +300 Scott Stallings +9000 +800 +800 J.T. Poston +9000 +800 +330 K.H. Lee +10000 +900 +350 Tom Hoge +20000 +2000 +600 Sepp Straka +25000 +2200 +700

