First round leader odds for 2022 TOUR Championship

The FedEx Cup will be decided with the PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28.
The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup, with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million.
Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event with a +1100 price on DraftKings Sportsbook to be the leader after the first round without his starting strokes. Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are also at +1100. Jon Rahm is at +1200 and Scottie Scheffler is at +1400.
No handicap or added strokes will be used for first round leader bets; this is strictly for the lowest raw score on Thursday at the TOUR Championship.
2022 TOUR Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
TOUR Championship First Round Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Xander Schauffele
|+1100
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1100
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|Tony Finau
|+1600
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|Will Zalatoris
|+1800
|Cameron Smith
|+1800
|Sam Burns
|+2000
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|Adam Scott
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|Max Homa
|+2200
|Joaquin Niemann
|+2200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|+2500
|Billy Horschel
|+2500
|Aaron Wise
|+2800
|Brian Harman
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|Scott Stallings
|+4000
|J.T. Poston
|+4000
|K.H. Lee
|+4000
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|Tom Hoge
|+6500
|Sepp Straka
|+8000
