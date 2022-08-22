First round leader odds for 2022 TOUR Championship

The FedEx Cup will be decided with the PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup, with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million.

Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event with a +1100 price on DraftKings Sportsbook to be the leader after the first round without his starting strokes. Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are also at +1100. Jon Rahm is at +1200 and Scottie Scheffler is at +1400.

17 top-25s

4 wins

1 #FedExCup title



What a season for @Patrick_Cantlay. pic.twitter.com/rGGuaSiW0x — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 6, 2021

No handicap or added strokes will be used for first round leader bets; this is strictly for the lowest raw score on Thursday at the TOUR Championship.

2022 TOUR Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

TOUR Championship First Round Leader Odds Golfer Odds Golfer Odds Xander Schauffele +1100 Patrick Cantlay +1100 Rory McIlroy +1100 Jon Rahm +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Justin Thomas +1600 Tony Finau +1600 Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 Will Zalatoris +1800 Cameron Smith +1800 Sam Burns +2000 Sungjae Im +2000 Adam Scott +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Viktor Hovland +2200 Corey Conners +2200 Max Homa +2200 Joaquin Niemann +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Cameron Young +2500 Billy Horschel +2500 Aaron Wise +2800 Brian Harman +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 Scott Stallings +4000 J.T. Poston +4000 K.H. Lee +4000 Sahith Theegala +5000 Tom Hoge +6500 Sepp Straka +8000

