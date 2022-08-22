 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2022 TOUR Championship

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the TOUR Championship this weekend.

BMW Championship - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup will be decided with the PGA TOUR presents The 2022 TOUR Championship from the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

The TOUR Championship is the third and final leg of the FedEx Cup, with the top 30 ranked players taking part in the competition on the Par 70 course. The winner of the FedEx Cup will receive $18 million.

Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup in 2021 and is No. 2 going into this week’s event with a +1100 price on DraftKings Sportsbook to be the leader after the first round without his starting strokes. Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are also at +1100. Jon Rahm is at +1200 and Scottie Scheffler is at +1400.

No handicap or added strokes will be used for first round leader bets; this is strictly for the lowest raw score on Thursday at the TOUR Championship.

2022 TOUR Championship first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

TOUR Championship First Round Leader Odds

Golfer Odds
Golfer Odds
Xander Schauffele +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1100
Rory McIlroy +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Justin Thomas +1600
Tony Finau +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Will Zalatoris +1800
Cameron Smith +1800
Sam Burns +2000
Sungjae Im +2000
Adam Scott +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2200
Corey Conners +2200
Max Homa +2200
Joaquin Niemann +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Cameron Young +2500
Billy Horschel +2500
Aaron Wise +2800
Brian Harman +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Scott Stallings +4000
J.T. Poston +4000
K.H. Lee +4000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Tom Hoge +6500
Sepp Straka +8000

