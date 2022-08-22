Who is leading the NL East division?

The New York Mets have spent just about the entire 2022 MLB season at the top of the NL East standings. The Mets are among the favorites to win the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. Still, after what has been one of their more successful seasons in recent memory, the Mets are still in for a fight in the final month-plus of the season. Let’s take a look at the NL East standings.

NL East standings, August 22

The Mets still maintain a lead over the defending champion Atlanta Braves, who have gone on a run since the All-Star break to make things interesting. Recently, the Braves took 3-of-4 games from the Mets. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the champs won’t have much of a chance to help themselves the rest of the season. The Braves have one remaining series the Mets at the end of September. That could dictate who wins the division. We also could see one team swing the division tide in their favor before that series.

The Braves will get reinforcements in the form of 2B Ozzie Albies and SP Mike Soroka. Albies is with the team and is ramping up baseball activities with hopes of returning before the end of the regular season. Soroka is in Triple-A on a rehab assignment and could be back before the end of the season as well.