Report: Raiders plan to release RB Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release veteran running back Kenyan Drake, per Tom Pelissero. Drake has been in the NFL for six seasons; last year was his first with the Raiders.

Drake was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent the first four seasons in Miami before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He played for the Cardinals through 2020 before signing with Las Vegas in free agency ahead of the 2021 season.

Drake has played in 89 career games and has rushed 758 times for 3,384 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has added 199 receptions for an additional 1,535 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. Drake will hit the free agent market but could find his way onto a roster before the start of the 2022 season.

Drake had been the backup running back behind starter Josh Jacobs. The Raiders selected Zamir White out of Georgia in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had looked really strong through the preseason so far, so it isn’t a huge surprise that Drake was cut in favor of White. Ameer Abdullah was signed to a one-year deal and also looks poised to make the regular season roster for the Raiders. Drake was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.