Yankees plan to activate Giancarlo Stanton on Thursday

The New York Yankees plan on activating DH Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list on Thursday, per manager Aaron Boone. Stanton has been sidelined since July 23 due to an Achilles injury. The Yankees begin a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. It’s unclear if Stanton will be back in the lineup, but he should return at some point this week. This is great news for the Yankees, who have struggled mightily since the All-Star break.

The Yankees have not won consecutive games since the end of July, losing six straight series, the first time since 2005. New York still maintains an 8.0 game lead in the AL East division despite all this losing. The Yankees have a two-game set with the New York Mets starting Monday night before facing Oakland. After that, the schedule softens a bit the rest of the season.

Stanton’s return will be a major boost to the middle of the lineup. The Yankees have spent the last month or so shuffling cleanup hitters and Stanton should solidify that spot upon return. We haven’t seen the Yanks lineup fully healthy since the MLB Trade Deadline. This would be the first potential taste of that with Stanton back. Here’s a look at what we could see:

DJ LeMahieu Aaron Judge Anthony Rizzo Giancarlo Stanton Andrew Benintendi Gleyber Torres Josh Donaldson Jose Trevino Isiah Kiner-Falefa

It’s a tough lineup to predict. The Yankees shuffle things around and it feels like Benintendi has batted everywhere in the lineup. It’s clear Judge isn’t moving from the 2-hole and DJ makes more sense as leadoff than Benintendi, though he has a bit more power. We’ve seen DJ bat cleanup and fifth. Torres should bat ahead of Donaldson, but that could swap. The return of Stanton could mean we see less and less of Aaron Hicks and even Matt Carpenter once he’s off injured list.

Harrison Bader also is expected to return before the end of the regular season and should see most of the playing time in CF. The lineup above would mean Judge is in center. The most likely move is Donaldson to the bench and LeMahieu at third base while Bader plays centerfield. Ultimately, we should see a lot of movement game-to-game unless the Yankees do lose a grip on the division.