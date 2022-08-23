Fantasy football mock draft review: 2QB, 12-team, PPR

Hello out there in the internet ether! Today we’ll take a look at a 2QB league mock draft. This particular setup is becoming more popular by the year, as quarterbacks are devalued in 1QB leagues too much for how important they are on the field. You can also set up your league as a superflex, which allows you to play multiple positions in one slot, with quarterback being the obvious choice.

I drew the 8 slot in this draft. The settings are fairly straight forward, with 12 teams, PPR Scoring, and 2QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, 1 DST, 1 K, and 8 Bench. For this exercise we’ll be using FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator.

Strategy going in

For 2QB leagues I usually try to wait a couple rounds before going in on quarterbacks, asI still prefer the non-QBs value there. But I also don’t want to sit by while a huge QB run takes away all of my preferred signal callers. Other than waiting a couple rounds if I can, I play the QB situation by ear and hope to hit two guys I feel good about and a backup who can fill in for bye weeks.

Needing to pick a QB earlier than you would usually does spread things out, giving you slightly better choices for RB, WR, and TE later on. I usually wait on tight ends, but you can find consistent upside at the position later in 2QB drafts.

And as usual, I don’t plan to take a kicker or defense. I rather take two offensive skill players in the hopes that they one of them takes big steps forward in preseason. I can then choose which players to drop for K and DST closer to Week 1.

Best picks

Could I have waited for QB instead of taking Tom Brady or Russell Wilson in the third and fourth rounds? Yes, I could have, but the choices were moving away fast. If I had skipped on Wilson, Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence would have been my QB2. It wouldn’t have been the end of the world, but in retrospect I am glad I got the QBs I did.

I ended up with just one stud running back, Alvin Kamara. He has some risk with legal trouble, but it looks like that will be delayed until next season. After him, I stacked value running backs like Elijah Mitchell, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Rashaad Penny, Nyheim Hines, and Jeff Wilson Jr. I’m happy with those picks, as I think after Kamara, each of these guys has a chance to compete with Mitchell for the RB2 job on my team.

Worst picks

I am still high on Darren Waller with Davante Adams in the fold in Raiderland, and I liked getting him in the 5th round, but in retrospect, I should have waited. I ended up grabbing Dallas Goedert in round 11 and I would have been more than happy with him as a starter.

My team

QB Tom Brady TB - BYE 11

QB Russell Wilson DEN - BYE 9

RB Alvin Kamara NO - BYE 14

RB Elijah Mitchell SF - BYE 9

WR Justin Jefferson MIN - BYE 7

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster KC - BYE 8

WR Christian Kirk JAC - BYE 11

TE Darren Waller LV - BYE 6

BN Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC - BYE 8

BN Rashaad Penny SEA - BYE 11

BN Dallas Goedert PHI - BYE 7

BN Nyheim Hines IND - BYE 14

BN Marcus Mariota ATL - BYE 14

BN Joshua Palmer LAC - BYE 8

BN KJ Hamler DEN - BYE 9

BN Will Fuller FA

BN Jeff Wilson Jr. SF - BYE 9

BN Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE - BYE 9