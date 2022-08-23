NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 3

We have made it to the final week of preseason football games. Teams will play one final game and then cut down their roster to the 53-man limit ahead of the start of the regular season on Thursday, September 8. Week 3 of the preseason kicks off with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, August 25. The week wraps up on Sunday, August 28, as the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Detroit Lions to town.
Speaking of the Steelers, this will be the last week that they have to see which quarterback between Mitchell Trubisky and the rookie Kenny Pickett will earn the starting job for Week 1. In a similar battle, Desmond Ridder has looked solid for the Atlanta Falcons this preseason. Could he unseat Marcus Mariota with a great game this week?
All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 3 preseason odds
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, August 25)
Spread: Packers -1
Moneyline: Packers -120, Chiefs +100
Total: 36
San Franciso 49ers vs. Houston Texans (Thursday, August 25)
Spread: 49ers -3
Moneyline: 49ers -165, Texans +140
Total: 41
Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers (Friday, August 26)
Spread: Panthers -6
Moneyline: Bills +200, Panthers -240
Total: 42
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints (Friday, August 26)
Spread: Saints -3
Moneyline: Chargers +135, Saints -155
Total: 36.5
Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys (Friday, August 26)
Spread: Seahawks -3
Moneyline: Seahawks -155, Cowboys +135
Total: 40
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Friday, August 26)
Spread: Raiders -1.5
Moneyline: Patriots +105, Raiders -125
Total: 37.5
Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: Bengals -2.5
Moneyline: Rams +115, Bengals -135
Total: 37.5
Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: Ravens -6
Moneyline: Commanders +230, Ravens -275
Total: 39.5
Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: Browns -4.5
Moneyline: Bears +170, Browns -200
Total: 40.5
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: Dolphins -2.5
Moneyline: Eagles +115, Dolphins -135
Total: 38
Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: Titans -3
Moneyline: Cardinals +135, Titans -155
Total: 35.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: Colts -5
Moneyline: Buccaneers +180, Colts -210
Total: 40.5
Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: pick ‘em
Moneyline: Vikings -110, Broncos -110
Total: 36
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons (Saturday, August 27)
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total: TBD
New York Giants vs. New York Jets (Sunday, August 28)
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total: TBD
Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, August 28)
Spread: Steelers -4.5
Moneyline: Lions +170, Steelers -200
Total: 38.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.