NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 3

We have made it to the final week of preseason football games. Teams will play one final game and then cut down their roster to the 53-man limit ahead of the start of the regular season on Thursday, September 8. Week 3 of the preseason kicks off with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, August 25. The week wraps up on Sunday, August 28, as the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Detroit Lions to town.

Speaking of the Steelers, this will be the last week that they have to see which quarterback between Mitchell Trubisky and the rookie Kenny Pickett will earn the starting job for Week 1. In a similar battle, Desmond Ridder has looked solid for the Atlanta Falcons this preseason. Could he unseat Marcus Mariota with a great game this week?

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 3 preseason odds

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, August 25)

Spread: Packers -1

Moneyline: Packers -120, Chiefs +100

Total: 36

San Franciso 49ers vs. Houston Texans (Thursday, August 25)

Spread: 49ers -3

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Texans +140

Total: 41

Spread: Panthers -6

Moneyline: Bills +200, Panthers -240

Total: 42

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Chargers +135, Saints -155

Total: 36.5

Spread: Seahawks -3

Moneyline: Seahawks -155, Cowboys +135

Total: 40

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Moneyline: Patriots +105, Raiders -125

Total: 37.5

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Moneyline: Rams +115, Bengals -135

Total: 37.5

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens (Saturday, August 27)

Spread: Ravens -6

Moneyline: Commanders +230, Ravens -275

Total: 39.5

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns (Saturday, August 27)

Spread: Browns -4.5

Moneyline: Bears +170, Browns -200

Total: 40.5

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles +115, Dolphins -135

Total: 38

Spread: Titans -3

Moneyline: Cardinals +135, Titans -155

Total: 35.5

Spread: Colts -5

Moneyline: Buccaneers +180, Colts -210

Total: 40.5

Spread: pick ‘em

Moneyline: Vikings -110, Broncos -110

Total: 36

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons (Saturday, August 27)

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total: TBD

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, August 28)

Spread: Steelers -4.5

Moneyline: Lions +170, Steelers -200

Total: 38.5

