How did Jets rookie RB Breece Hall perform in Week 2 of preseason?

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall started in Week 2 of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons. Hall, a second-round pick from Iowa State, is in line for the starting job in the regular season, but second-year running back Michael Carter isn’t going away anytime soon.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Hall in their Week 2 preseason game against the Falcons and how he performed during his reps.

Breece Hall’s Week 2 stat line

Hall had four rushing attempts for 1 yard.

How did Breece Hall perform in preseason Week 2?

Hall had four carries and ran four routes in his 11 snaps, per PFF’s Nathan Jahnke. He got nowhere on those attempts, but was also playing without any starters on the offensive line. The statistics aren’t worrying, but the fact that Michael Carter didn’t play while Hall did, is a little concerning for his early season usage.