Nebraska vs. Northwestern odds heading into game week

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will open their season against the Northwestern Wildcats from across the pond in Dublin, Ireland in the 2022 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET and is scheduled to air on Fox.

Nebraska is coming off a frustrating 3-9 season in 2021 where all nine of its losses came by single digits. Fifth-year head coach Scott Frost is a prime hot seat candidate heading into the new year and must get the Cornhuskers to a bowl game to stay on with his alma mater. Four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez has departed the program and in his place is Texas transfer Casey Thompson.

Northwestern also went 3-9 last season, a steep dropoff from making the Big Ten Championship Game the year prior. The Wildcats were demolished by Nebraska 56-7 in early October and lost their final six games of the season. Ryan Hilinski projects to be the starting quarterback while offensive tackle Peter Skoronski is being hyped up as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern opening odds

Spread: Nebraska -13

Total: 49.5

