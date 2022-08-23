UConn vs. Utah State odds heading into game week

The reigning Mountain West Champions will be in action during Week 0 as the Utah State Aggies will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT, and is scheduled to air on FS1.

UConn will officially open the Jim Mora era, who takes over for previous head coach Randy Edsall after the latter stepped down during the 2021 season. After opting out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, the Huskies played their first full season as an FBS Independent last year, going 1-11 with the lone victory coming against Yale.

Utah State stood tall as Mountain West Conference champions last season, finishing the year with an 11-3 record and toppling Oregon State in the LA Bowl to end the campaign. The Aggies will have Logan Bonner back at starting quarterback, who threw for over 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.

UConn vs. Utah State opening odds

Spread: Utah State -27

Total: 60

