Wyoming vs. Illinois odds heading into game week

Week 0 rolls on into the heart of the Big Ten as the Wyoming Cowboys hits the road to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL, and is scheduled to air on Big Ten Network.

Wyoming is coming off a 7-6 campaign last season where it got bowl eligible and defeated Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Cowboys struggled in Mountain West Conference play but did pick up a late-season victory over eventual league champion Utah State. The team will have to try to replace linebacker Chad Muma, who was selected by the Jaguars in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Illinois is entering Year 2 of the Bret Bielema era in Champaign and is looking to take a step forward. The Illini barely missed out on a reaching a bowl game with a 5-7 record but did show life towards the end of the season by winning three of their last five games. Two of those victories were upsets of Penn State and Minnesota, both of whom were ranked at the time. Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito will most likely be Illinois; starting quarterback this year.

Wyoming vs. Illinois opening odds

Spread: Illinois -11

Total: 44

